Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.71 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

