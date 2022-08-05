Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 312 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

