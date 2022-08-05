Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 8,536 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 223,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 159,070 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

