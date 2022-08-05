James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

James River Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in James River Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

