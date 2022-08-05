Jarvis Network (JRT) Achieves Market Cap of $483,275.20

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $483,275.20 and approximately $8,142.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

