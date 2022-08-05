Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.54.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
