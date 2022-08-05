Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.54.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.