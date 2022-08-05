JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Downgraded to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCDXF. Bank of America downgraded JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.74) to €16.90 ($17.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($17.11) to €13.80 ($14.23) in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.14) to €16.90 ($17.42) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.68.

JCDecaux stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

