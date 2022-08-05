JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCDXF. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.14) to €16.90 ($17.42) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. AlphaValue cut shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.74) to €16.90 ($17.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

