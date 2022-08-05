Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €48.33 ($49.82) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($71.31). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.08.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.