Jefferies Financial Group Trims AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Target Price to $22.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AUDC opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $687.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 84.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

