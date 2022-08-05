Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TODGF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TOD’S from €33.00 ($34.02) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($43.30) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $33.92 on Thursday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.