Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

