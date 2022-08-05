Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 16,720 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

JCTCF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.38. 508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

