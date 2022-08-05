J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

JJSF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.85. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,334. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

