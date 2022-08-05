John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Decreased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 7.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,707,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JHML stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,404. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

