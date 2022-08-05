Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:JCI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $55.10. 4,328,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,414. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
