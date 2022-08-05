Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $55.10. 4,328,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,414. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.