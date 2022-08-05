Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of JYNT traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 33,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. Joint has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Joint by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Joint by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

