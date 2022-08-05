Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 291,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $214.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

