JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 1,868

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,859 ($22.78) to GBX 1,868 ($22.89) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,003.60 ($24.55).

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Trading Down 3.2 %

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,479.50 ($18.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,138.14. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,068 ($25.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,487.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,564.01.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.