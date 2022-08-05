JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 530 Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.58) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.47) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.62) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

BP.B opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.22) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 197 ($2.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market cap of £36.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

