JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 682,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,972. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $48.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.