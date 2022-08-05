Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.
Moderna Price Performance
MRNA stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.84. 5,422,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
