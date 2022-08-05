Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

MRNA stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.84. 5,422,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

