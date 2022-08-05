Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,544 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,427 ($17.49) to GBX 1,544 ($18.92) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Just Eat Takeaway.com to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($20.34) to GBX 1,940 ($23.77) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($61.02) to GBX 4,240 ($51.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($61.27) to GBX 3,900 ($47.79) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

Shares of LON JET traded down GBX 42.80 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,548.80 ($18.98). The company had a trading volume of 99,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 1,120 ($13.72) and a one year high of GBX 7,175 ($87.92). The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,231.73.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

