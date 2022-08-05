KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,229 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of KAR Auction Services worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 881,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 728,053 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 403,849 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KAR Auction Services

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

