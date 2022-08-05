Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 2,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

