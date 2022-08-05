Kattana (KTN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million

Kattana (KTN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Kattana coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kattana has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $57,878.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,905 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade.

Kattana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

