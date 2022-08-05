Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,565 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Splunk
In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.18 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
