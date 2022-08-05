KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 160,185.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,366,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

