Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after acquiring an additional 325,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 149,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 120,225 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

