KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 163,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

