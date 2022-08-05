Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.88.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 275,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,244. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.27.

About Keyera

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9159705 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

