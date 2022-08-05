KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $35,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 153,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,700. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.