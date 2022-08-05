KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

KLA has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $23.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $397.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.21. KLA has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $697,514. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in KLA by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.