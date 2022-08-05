KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.36

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 82722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNYJY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($78.35) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.