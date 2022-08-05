Kryptomon (KMON) Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $23,240.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00626015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
