K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.82

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $10.96. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,514 shares traded.

KPLUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.32) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.68) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.18) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

