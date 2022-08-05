KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Sells $10,012.32 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) SVP Felise Feingold sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $10,012.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,314 shares in the company, valued at $541,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
KVH Industries Trading Up 1.6 %
KVHI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 35,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,460. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
