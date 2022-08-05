Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $300.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.75.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $252.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.55. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

