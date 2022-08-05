L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.82

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and traded as low as $26.70. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 169,273 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($173.38) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($142.46) to €145.45 ($149.95) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($139.18) to €137.00 ($141.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

L’Air Liquide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

