Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

