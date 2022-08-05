Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. 38,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

