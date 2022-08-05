Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLY traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.54 and its 200-day moving average is $288.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

