Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. 27,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

