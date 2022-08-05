Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.43. 97,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.