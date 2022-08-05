Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 548 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.46. 61,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

