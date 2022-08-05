Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.92. 21,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

