Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

