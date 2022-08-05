Landbox (LAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,836.82 and approximately $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00619754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.