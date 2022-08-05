Landore Resources (LON:LND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.50

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 611528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Landore Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £20.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.78.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

