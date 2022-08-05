Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $243.09 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.35.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

